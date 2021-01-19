PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the face in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood overnight. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue.
Police say the 29-year-old victim was shot multiple times, then ran inside of a convenience store for help.
He is in critical condition.
Investigators found a bag of what they believe is marijuana in the victim’s car.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
