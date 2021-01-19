PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new developments in the shooting death of 25-year-old Milan Loncar in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office are both speaking out about the case.

Investigators are not ready to reveal any details about the person of interest. But, they say, they were able to make an arrest so quickly thanks to at least six quality tips from the public and very good surveillance video.

Loncar was shot once in the chest as he walked his dog near his Brewerytown home last Wednesday evening. Philadelphia Police say it was an attempted robbery.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near 31st and West Jefferson Streets.

Surveillance video captured the entire incident, showing two men approach Loncar. One of the men, who police have since identified as 20-year-old Josephus Davis, is seen pointing a gun at the victim, while the other man rifles through his pockets.

Investigators say Davis then shot Loncar once in the chest. Loncar managed to call 911 but died a short time later at Temple Hospital.

Police arrested Davis about two hours later at B Street and Indiana Avenue. Investigators say he was with three other men driving a Ford Focus that had been stolen in a carjacking the day before and was wearing the same clothes as seen in the surveillance video.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith dismissed claims that an arrest was made in the Loncar murder so quickly because the victim is white, while the DA’s office says it is actively investigating why Davis was out on bail on an earlier robbery charge when he shouldn’t have been.

“We work every single homicide the same way, it does not matter,” Capt. Smith said. “We don’t work any harder on cases that involve white decedents.”

“I’m sure many balls were dropped,” Joanne Pescatore with the District Attorney’s Office said. “Unfortunately, the citizens of Philadelphia are left to deal with it.”

Davis is charged with murder and other offenses. The gun used in the crime has not been recovered.

