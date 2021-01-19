PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shared national moment of unity was held Tuesday night to honor the 400,000 Americans who have now died from COVID-19. President-elect Joe Biden called for healing.

It was a somberness felt nationwide as the country remembered the more than 400,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

Delaware County remembered the 1,061 lives lost in its own community.

“Tonight we remember each precious life lost and we vow to unite as a community and to do everything we can to end this deadly pandemic,” Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek said.

Due to coronavirus concerns, Delaware County held its memorial ceremony outside of the county courthouse virtually for members of the community.

They lit more than 1,000 candles to symbolize the lives taken by COVID in the county. County leaders held a moment of silence to honor those souls lost.

Philadelphia was also lit in amber, including Boathouse Row, the PECO building, the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field and City Hall.

“I think that there are a lot of factors that affect how much, how many deaths there have been from COVID-19 in the county, including our socioeconomic status,” Delaware County Council Vice Chair Dr. Monica Taylor said.

A county health department is currently in the works for Delaware County. County officials are hopeful the project will help to slow the COVID-19 death rate in the community.

“It’s also going to help to make sure that those health disparities are lessened in our community so that those individuals who are more susceptible to COVID-19, we wouldn’t have as many of them if we had a health department to try and make sure we have an equitable health system,” Taylor said.

County leaders are reminding residents not to let their guards down. Continue to mask up outside of your own home, social distance and wash your hands frequently.

