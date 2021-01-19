PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are among the top 10 worst states for drivers, according to a new report. WalletHub’s 2021 Best & Worst States to Drive report compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.
Pennsylvania was ranked the 7th worst state to drive in. Although the state has the second most auto-repair shops per capita, it has high auto-maintenance costs. It also ranked low on road quality and has a high average of commute time by car.
New Jersey was ranked 9th worst state for driving. According to the report, it ranked high on average of commute time by car and cost of ownership and maintenance for a car.
Delaware is the 5th worst state for drivers. It has a high percentage of rush-hour congestion and few maintenance repair shops.
Topping the list for worst states to drive in are Hawaii, California followed by Washington. The best states for drivers are Texas, Indiana and North Carolina.
To see the complete list of rankings, click here.
