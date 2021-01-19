PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination distribution requirements. Anyone over age 65 or between the ages 16 and 64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, the department announced Tuesday.

People who fall under this group are now considered a part of Phase 1A of vaccine distribution.

Effective today, we're expanding our #COVID19 #vaccination efforts in Phase 1A to include anyone over 65 and people ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness. View more information about updated vaccine plan: https://t.co/7gn2hiod6q pic.twitter.com/cYHVpPruJy — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) January 19, 2021

Health officials also announced 5,341 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 777,186.

Earlier today, President-elect Joe Biden tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

A pediatrician and former Pennsylvania physician general, Levine was appointed to her current post by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017, making her one of the few transgender people serving in elected or appointed positions nationwide.

She won past confirmation by the Republican-majority Pennsylvania Senate and has emerged as the public face of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic – no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability – and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement. “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

