PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police say a missing 1-year-old Philadelphia girl has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued. Police say Nova White was recovered and found safe.
She was last seen with 32-year-old Ronald White. Police did not give an update on his whereabouts.
PHILADELPHIA: AMBER Alert UPDATE. Nova White has been recovered and is safe. Thank you for the RTs!
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 19, 2021
They were last seen in the area of the 1200 block of North 10th Street on Tuesday around 8 a.m.
It’s not clear if the two are related.
It’s not known where Nova was located.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Authorities Arrest Riley Williams, Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Attack
29-Year-Old Driver Killed When Gunman Opens Fire In South Philadelphia, Police Say
20-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder Of Milan Loncar, Temple Grad Killed Walking Dog In Brewerytown