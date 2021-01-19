CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Local TV, Nova White, Philadelphia News, Ronald White

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police say a missing 1-year-old Philadelphia girl has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued. Police say Nova White was recovered and found safe.

She was last seen with 32-year-old Ronald White. Police did not give an update on his whereabouts.

They were last seen in the area of the 1200 block of North 10th Street on Tuesday around 8 a.m.

It’s not clear if the two are related.

It’s not known where Nova was located.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Authorities Arrest Riley Williams, Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Attack

29-Year-Old Driver Killed When Gunman Opens Fire In South Philadelphia, Police Say

20-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder Of Milan Loncar, Temple Grad Killed Walking Dog In Brewerytown