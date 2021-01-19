WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — The inauguration is shining the spotlight on Delaware. The First State is getting a lot of newfound attention thanks to its favorite son.
There’s a sense of pride when people here in Wilmington talk about Joe Biden’s latest success. As they look forward to tomorrow’s inauguration and him becoming president, they also realize the spotlight that continues to shine on his adopted hometown.
Tourists continue to visit some of the president-elect’s favorite restaurants and are even seeking out establishments that highlight food dedicated to the president-elect, like the Joe Biden at Janssen’s Market.
Business is up for a number of hotels and restaurants with media from all over the world converging in the state.
A recent “Discover Delaware” ad highlights the beauty of the town and invites visitors to come check it out.
Sarah Willoughby, the executive director of the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau, says they’re anticipating even more visitors looking to show off the beauty of New Castle County.
“We’ve had tour operators already in and inquiring about Biden itineraries, things they did back during Obama and Biden they want to do as well so we’re definitely seeing an increase,” Willoughby said.
Even with all the interest in the First State, the visitor’s bureau is keeping social distancing mandates and other protocols in mind when suggesting activities for visitors to embark on.
