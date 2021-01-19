PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Delonte West is continuing to make strides in turning his life around. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the former St. Joseph’s University star now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, the same rehab facility he attended.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact.
West entered the rehab facility last September after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reached out to him when a photo of the former NBA player went viral showing West panhandling at a Dallas intersection.
West’s travails — which include bizarre behavior, money woes, a 2009 run-in with the law and a 2008 diagnosis of bipolar disorder that West later questioned — have been well-documented since he joined the NBA in 2004.
Following a stellar junior season in which he led the Saint Joseph’s Hawks to a 30-2 record and a deep run into the 2004 NCAA Tournament, the Boston Celtics took West late in the first round of the NBA Draft.
West played three seasons in Boston before becoming a journeyman, taking the court for the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics again and the Dallas Mavericks.
After his 2011-12 season with the Mavs, West spent time in the NBA G League and in professional leagues in China and Venezuela.
