PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Delonte West is continuing to make strides in turning his life around. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the former St. Joseph’s University star now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, the same rehab facility he attended.

Update on Delonte West: West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, which is the rehab facility he attended.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2021