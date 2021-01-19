PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday for a Brewerytown man killed while walking his dog. Detectives are also expected to release new information about last week’s murder of Milan Loncar.

Loncar was out walking his dog on Wednesday night when two suspects tried to rob him, then shot him, and ran away, according to police. Loncar called for help, police said, then dropped his phone.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene on the corner 31st and Jefferson Streets in Brewerytown just before 7 p.m., Loncar was still holding onto his dog’s leash.

A second person of interest has been taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspect, Davis Josephus, was in jail last year for an armed kidnapping and assault case but he was released late last month after posting bond.

There is now debate over whether Josephus should have been released from jail.

“What happened here is clear that is a tragedy for all of us, as Philadelphians; however, when we look to cast the blame, it is difficult to know where this one lies,” Troy Crichton Former Philadelphia Public Defender said.

Josephus is being held without bail.

Funeral services for Loncar will be held at Rolling Green Memorial Park in West Chester.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Loncar’s family.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

