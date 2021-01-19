PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine distribution as the number of coronavirus cases in the city has now exceeded 100,000. Officials also revealed that two cases of the United Kingdom variant strain have been found in Philadelphia.
During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced that vaccine distribution to residents in phase 1B can start immediately.
Those identified who should receive a vaccine in phase 1B include:
- Frontline essential workers
- Those who live and work in congregate settings
- People over the age of 75
- People with certain high-risk medical conditions
Farley cautioned that there are limited number of doses being delivered to Philadelphia through the end of February and some may have to wait some time before getting the vaccine.
“It’s simply going to take months,” Farley said of the vaccine rollout.
READ MORE: When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware?
Meanwhile, the city reported another 1,666 additional cases, bringing the total to 101,629 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“This is an unfortunate reminder that COVID is still very much with us. And I have no doubt that without ten months of hard work, Dr. Farley’s leadership, precautions and — yes — restrictions that none of us likes — we would have hit that dubious milestone far earlier. The vaccine will take months to fully roll out, so our diligence, and our devotion to helping others — must continue. Of course, we are hopeful the end will come, particularly with a new presidential administration in Washington,” Kenney said.
