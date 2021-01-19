DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Delaware Gov. John Carney and health officials have announced the state will transition to Phase 1B in its COVID-19 vaccination distribution. This transition has a focus on anyone over age 65.
In Phase 1B, over 200,000 Delawareans will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Phase 1B includes all individuals 65 and over, and frontline essential workers including fire, police, correctional officers, teachers and education staff, including child care providers. This also means U.S. postal workers, food manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, and grocery store workers in Delaware are eligible.
“We are committed to protecting the most vulnerable Delawareans from COVID-19,” Carney said. “Our goal is to get as many Delawareans vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible. That’s how we’ll beat this virus, get back to normal, and rebuild. The reality is that will take some time and some patience, so in the meantime, let’s do what works. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Avoid gatherings. Stay vigilant.”
Health officials are reminding residents that these vaccination events are by appointment only. Anyone eligible in Phase 1B can begin registering for an appointment at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Click here for more information on how to register.
