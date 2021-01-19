PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re frustrated because of being stuck inside during the pandemic, upset over events across the nation, or exhausted by political arguments among family and friends, just scream! There’s a new hotline to do just that!
It’s called the Just Scream Hotline.
You call the number, scream as loudly as you can and it gets recorded and posted on the website.
The number is 1-561-567-8431.
Click here for more information.
