PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street around 9 p.m.
Police say the boy was shot once in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BREAKING: A 17-year-old is dead after police say he was shot once in the face. It happened an hour ago in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in the Sharswood section of North Philadelphia. He is the 12th teen shot in this city in less than week. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 19, 2021
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
COVID In Pennsylvania: Frustration, Confusion Mounting As Some People Receiving Vaccine Before Their Turn