By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street around 9 p.m.

Police say the boy was shot once in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

