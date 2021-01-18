DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The University of Delaware drum line will be front and center for Wednesday’s inauguration. Band members from President-elect Joe Biden’s alma mater will help escort him to the White House after he is sworn in.
The traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue was canceled because of the pandemic.
Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage of the presidential inauguration. Live coverage will be provided all day Wednesday on CBSPhilly.com and CBSN Philly.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
COVID In Pennsylvania: Frustration, Confusion Mounting As Some People Receiving Vaccine Before Their Turn