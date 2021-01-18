PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President-elect Joe Biden and future First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are spending part of Monday in Philadelphia, volunteering for an MLK Day of Service project. The Bidens will lend a hand at Philabundance, the region’s largest hunger-relief organization.

Biden’s official schedule also says he will be meeting with his transition team Monday.

President Trump’s official schedule for today looks the same as it has for the past several days.

The White House says the president, “Will work from home. From early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

We’re also getting a clearer picture of how the president will spend his final days in office. As we previously reported, Trump will not attend the inauguration. Instead, he will host a departure ceremony Wednesday morning at Joint Base Andrews and then fly to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

According to CBS News, the president will issue about 100 pardons and commutations Tuesday. At this point, he has no plans to pardon himself.

Meanwhile, in just a few days, Biden will become the 46th president of the United States. There is increased security in the nation’s capital and across the country as Delaware’s favorite son prepares to be inaugurated as president.

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has led to thousands of National Guard troops on the ground. Combined with promised demonstrations at state capitals over the weekend and the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in the perfect storm for a virtual inauguration of Biden.

Beginning Monday, 11 events planned by the Biden Inaugural Committee will lead up to 12 p.m. Wednesday when Biden will be inaugurated. It all starts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“On Jan. 18, we’ll be partnering with organizations across the country to organize service events focused on COVID-19 relief efforts,” Biden said. “We hope you can help.”

All of the virtual events can be viewed through the Biden Inaugural Committee’s various social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch.

Many of the events will be broadcasted on CBS3 as well.

