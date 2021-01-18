Philadelphia Zoo Welcomes Adorable Baby Monkey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Zoo shared video of its newest member, a baby monkey! The little girl is the first François’ langur born at the Philadelphia Zoo.
That’s an endangered species of monkey, native to China and Vietnam.
She was born on Dec. 13 and was named Quý Báu which means “precious” in Vietnamese.
Zoo staff says mom and baby are doing well.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Planned Armed Protests At Delaware Valley State Capitols Don’t Materialize But Authorities In It ‘For The Long Haul’
Desperation Growing For Thousands Experiencing Problems With Pennsylvania’s Unemployment System
20-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder Of Milan Loncar, Temple Grad Killed Walking Dog In Brewerytown