PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in the city’s Ogontz neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Roselyn Street just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say the victim was shot in the thigh. She was transported to an area hospital and listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
