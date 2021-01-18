CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A little boy from Philadelphia absolutely loves CBS Sunday Morning, in fact, he can’t wait for 9 a.m. His mom reached out to Eyewitness News to share this adorable video.

Two-year-old Nathan gets so excited when he hears the trumpets play and cheers for host Jane Pauley.

Credit: Danielle Tansits

His mom Danielle is a school teacher in Philadelphia.

She says Nathan is Jane Pauley’s biggest fan.

