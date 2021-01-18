PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have launched a new program to help local Black-owned businesses. It’s called the Buy Black Program and the team will help businesses build a customized marketing strategy to help them grow.
They’re accepting applications through Feb. 2.
Applying businesses will be eligible for other resources such as grant opportunities, assistance accessing Payroll Protection Program loans, networking events, and future 76ers business programs.
Click here for more information on how to apply.
