DURHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man in Bucks County who they say made online threats to President-elect Joe Biden and other Democrats. Kris Kinsey, 61 was taken into custody at a campsite in Durham Township where he was living.
Police in Ohio alerted officials in Pennsylvania about the threats.
They say Kinsey posted messages and videos on his Facebook page, threatening violence and death to Biden, Kamala Harris, Gov. Tom Wolf and Nancy Pelosi.
Meanwhile, a Harrisburg woman is wanted by federal authorities for her role in the crisis at the Capitol. Authorities say Riley June Williams stole a laptop from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and is said to have plans to turn it over to Russia.
