Girard College Offering Free COVID-19 Testing On MLK Day Of Service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the 26th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service. And Girard College is all set with this year’s focus on the COVID-19 health crisis and justice.
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
On Monday, free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon.
Tents are set up for drive-through and walk-in testing.
