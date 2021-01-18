MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – One of New Jersey’s COVID-19 vaccine mega-sites opens Monday in Burlington County. Eyewitness News got an inside look at the site at the Moorestown Mall.
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
It’s located in the former Lord and Taylor department store.
The site will be open seven days a week.
Residents can register for the shot online.
Vaccinations are by appointment only.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Planned Armed Protests At Delaware Valley State Capitols Don’t Materialize But Authorities In It ‘For The Long Haul’
Desperation Growing For Thousands Experiencing Problems With Pennsylvania’s Unemployment System
20-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder Of Milan Loncar, Temple Grad Killed Walking Dog In Brewerytown