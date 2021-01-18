PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in West Philadelphia over the weekend. The shooting happened at 40th and Cambridge Streets just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities said the teen was shot once in the face and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.
On Monday, officials confirmed that the teen succumbed to his injuries.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
