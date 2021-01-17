PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden’s dog, Major, will be honored with his own “indoguration” on Sunday. The Delaware Humane Association and Pumpkin Pet Insurance are teaming up to host a virtual ceremony celebrating the nation’s first shelter dog in the White House.
The “indoguration” is scheduled for Jan. 17.
A $10 donation is required for those who want to join the Zoom event. All of the proceeds will go to the Delaware Humane Association.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
Philadelphia Police Detective Under Investigation For Allegedly Attending Trump Rally Preceding US Capitol Riot
Temple University Professors See Social Media Companies Suspending President Trump As Capitalism At Work