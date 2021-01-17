PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot twice in North Philadelphia. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2800 block of North 11th Street just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the victim was shot twice in the abdomen.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
