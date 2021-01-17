PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The stretch of above normal temperatures will continue across the Delaware Valley on Sunday. But the winds are expected to pick up making the temperature feel colder. Overall, Sunday looks like it will be a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be much like Saturday, likely topping out in the middle to upper 40s for a majority of the region, with exceptions being the Poconos where we are likely to hover in the 30s.

For the first time in what feels like a while we finally feel like winter across the Delaware Valley. While the work seek looks to stay dry at this time, temperatures will be much closer to normal in the 30s & 40s as winds slowly quiet down @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/fPyz02vglU — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) January 17, 2021

The biggest threat to an overall really nice Sunday will be the strong winds that will pick up throughout the morning and afternoon.

Wind gusts Sunday could push to near 30 mph at times.

This means that while highs will be in the mid-40s, it will feel more like the mid-30s across the region and likely the teens or 20s in the Poconos.

The winds will die down a bit Sunday night and the area should see partly to possibly mostly cloudy skies, keeping temperatures warmer than normal once again.

Lows tonight will fall into the low 30s.

An extended holiday weekend for some continues into Monday for Martin Luther King Day. Overall, not many changes in the forecast from Sunday to Monday.

Skies will again be a mix of sun and clouds as the breeze remains persistent. Temperatures will stay slightly high as we top out in the low 40s — closer to the average but still warmer than what is typical for mid-January.

While Philadelphia will stay dry on Monday, there is a chance for a passing snow shower in the Poconos — but it will not amount to much if the flakes do fly.

Are you hitting the slopes on this holiday weekend? Will be a nice couple of days in the Mountains, just make sure to bundle up. It's going to be cold and windy through Monday @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nNrZywWrel — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) January 17, 2021

For those heading back to work on Tuesday, expect sunshine to finally be the dominant weather feature, but a breezy day could still be possible.

Also, temperatures are expected to take a tumble on Tuesday. Highs will be seasonable, near 40 degrees.

As we progress through the rest of the work week, temperatures will be much more winter-like than they have been as we sit in the low 40s and even the 30s for a couple of days next week.

The good news is right now it should remain dry throughout the work week as the late week system seems to have become very disorganized and fizzled out.

