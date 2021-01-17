HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator stricken with brain cancer died Sunday, his family said. Sen. Dave Arnold, R-Lebanon, died peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side, his family and staff said in a statement distributed by the Senate Republican press office.

“It is with heavy hearts that the family and staff of Senator David J. Arnold Jr., announce the end of his battle with brain cancer,” they wrote.

Arnold was 49.

After serving 14 years as Lebanon County’s district attorney, Arnold ran for and won the state Senate seat in a special election in January 2020. In early November 2019, during the campaign, he announced that he had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor and had undergone surgery to remove it.

Arnold had also served on the Pennsylvania Sentencing Commission and as president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.

Shortly after the news of Arnold’s death, the PDAA released a statement.

“Dave Arnold leaves us with a legacy of a life well-lived. For those of us who had the pleasure of working with Dave, we will have many fond memories: his warm smile, his common-sense approach to issues, his relentless pursuit of justice, and his advocacy for victims of crime and safe communities,” the statement said.

Closer to home, he had coached youth basketball and softball.

In a statement, Senate Republican leaders called Arnold “a good man and committed leader.”

On Sunday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Arnold family following the passing of Senator Dave Arnold,” Gov. Wolf said. “Dave was a dedicated public servant and conscientious leader who put the people of his district first, always. He fought hard every day for his constituents, even while he was fighting a terrible disease. Our commonwealth has lost a great public servant.”

Arnold is survived by his wife Alicia and daughter Reese.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

