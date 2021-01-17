WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Inauguration week is here for President-elect Joe Biden. In just a few days, Biden will become the 46th president of the United States. There is increased security in the nation’s capital and across the country as Delaware’s favorite son prepares to be inaugurated as president.

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has led to thousands of National Guard troops on the ground. Combined with promised demonstrations at state capitals over the weekend and the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in the perfect storm for a virtual inauguration of Biden.

Beginning Monday, 11 events planned by the Biden Inaugural Committee will lead up to 12 p.m. Wednesday when Biden will be inaugurated. It all starts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“On Jan. 18, we’ll be partnering with organizations across the country to organize service events focused on COVID-19 relief efforts,” Biden said. “We hope you can help.”

Tuesday will also feature a nationwide COVID-19 memorial.

All of the virtual events can be viewed through the Biden Inaugural Committee’s various social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch.

Many of the events will be broadcasted on CBS3 as well.

All roads lead to Wednesday, when Biden takes the oath of office outside of the U.S. Capitol building.

Rev. Dr. Silvester Beamon of Wilmington, Delaware, will be there.

He says Biden called him in early January to deliver the benediction at the inauguration.

“He said, ‘Are you available?’ Are you available? I’ll cancel whatever else is in the book to be there,” Beamon said.

