PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday morning, the executive director of Chosen 300 Ministries is holding a back home celebration. Late Saturday night, Brian Jenkins returned home from a mission trip to South America.
Jenkins was held for weeks under quarantine in Guyana after testing positive for COVID-19.
He tested positive for coronavirus in early December but he was asymptomatic.
He also tested negative for the virus multiple times before the trip.
Today’s event is being held at the Government of the People statue near The Municipal Services Building at 14th and JFK Boulevard.
