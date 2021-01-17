BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden County are using DNA analysis to identify the suspect who burglarized and defecated outside of an auto sales business in Berlin. Berlin police say the suspect broke into the Longo and Sons Auto Sales business on Jan. 16 in the early morning hours.
The suspect vandalized the property, stole dealership license plates and a vehicle, which has since been recovered.
Police say the suspect also defecated on the side of the business and evidence collected from the scene in an effort to identify the suspect.
If you have any information that could help identify the suspect in this case contact the Berlin Police Department.
