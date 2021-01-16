PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia. Police said the incident happened at 40th and Cambridge Streets just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the teen was shot once in the face and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police said so far, no arrests have been made.

This comes one day after four teenage boys were injured in a quadruple shooting in the city’s Logan section, and just hours after a 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in East Germantown.

On Saturday, Overbrook Presbyterian Church erected its annual T-shirt memorial that honors those who have died by gun violence in Philadelphia.

Each shirt honors a life lost to gun violence but not just homicides.

The shirts are placed on the church’s lawn at City and Lancaster Avenues.

This year, there are 415 shirts to represent those killed by guns in 2020, about 100 more than there were in 2019. The victim’s name, age, and the day they died are written on the shirts.

“Gun violence is not going away, it’s not getting better and we need to make changes in our society to be able to reduce this number. We don’t want to put this memorial up each year,” Aimerie Scherluebbe with Overbrook Presbyterian Church said.

This year, volunteers created the T-shirts at home due to the coronavirus pandemic before coming together to assemble the display.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Retired Chester Firefighter Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Fire Extinguisher At Police During Capitol Riot

Delaware Man Photographed Carrying Confederate Flag Inside US Capitol During Riots Arrested

‘He Was Living His Best Life’: Sister Speaks Out After 25-Year-Old Milan Loncar Gunned Down While Walking Dog In Brewerytown