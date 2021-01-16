PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood. Police say gunfire erupted around 1:19 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of East Price Street.
According to police, the 17-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his back and stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the right side of his back and placed in stable condition at the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This incident comes less than a day after four teens were injured in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
