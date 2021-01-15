Police: Driver Slams Into Trash Can, Bus Stop In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a driver slammed into a trash can and a bus stop in North Philadelphia overnight. It happened at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
It’s unknown what caused the driver to lose control.
No word if anyone was injured.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
‘He Was Living His Best Life’: Sister Speaks Out After 25-Year-Old Milan Loncar Gunned Down While Walking Dog In Brewerytown
Philadelphia Drug Dealer Arrested, More Than $200,000 Worth Of Meth Seized From Home, Authorities Say
Sneak Peek Inside Live! Casino And Hotel In South Philadelphia Before Opening