PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — KeVen Parker, an icon of the soul food industry in Philadelphia, has died. He was 57.
Parker was the owner of legendary Ms. Tootsie’s Restaurant and Bar at 13th and South Streets, along with the KeVen Parker Soul Food Cafe in the Reading Terminal Market.
There is no word on what caused his death, but his staff says both restaurants will be closed until further notice.
Tributes for the well-known restauranteur are being shared across the city.
