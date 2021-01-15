TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is blaming the federal government, saying the state is not getting enough vaccines quickly enough to boost vaccination rates.
“We just need the supply from the feds to meet that demand and it is becoming increasingly apparent that we are ready but they are not,” Murphy said.
The governor says more than 1.5 million New Jerseyans have pre-registered for the vaccine. So far, the state has given more than 310,000 doses.
Meanwhile, crews are working to set up one of New Jersey’s vaccine mega sites at the Moorestown Mall in Burlington County. It’s located in the former Lord and Taylor department store.
Eyewitness News got an inside look today at the site, which is expected to open soon.
“We’ve gotta get the federal government working in partnership with the state government in partnership with us who’s in partnership with the community, health departments, such as ours to push this vaccine out, to encourage people to take it and when that’s done, a brighter day is coming,” Burlington County Department of Health Director Dr. Herb Conaway said.
The Burlington County Board of County Commissioners says it’s looking for retired or inactive health care workers with active licenses to help with the county’s vaccination program.
