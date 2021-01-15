PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Climate experts from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have released their annual assessment of global temperatures over the last year. So where did 2020 fall in the climate record books?

Liz Hoy, a senior scientist with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center joined Eyewitness News with some of the details.

Hoy says 2020 was just a really warm year and it was about the same as 2016 which was the previous hottest year on record.

She went on to explain that the last seven years have been the warmest years on their record, which start in 1880.

So how do they measure the average temperature of the earth?

Hoy says a number of different data are used, from weather stations and even weather buoys out in the water to try to really understand these temperature measurements.

There was a record-breaking 30 named hurricanes in 2020, what does this tell us about both weather and hurricane trends?

According to Hoy, what we’re really seeing is that as global temperature rises the temperatures over the ocean rise, as well.

So, there is a lot of heat, a loft energy out in the ocean and that’s able to create more storms.

Watch the video to hear the full interview.

