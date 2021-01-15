PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big 5 and City 6 basketball means a great deal to this great city. And on Monday, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s will play the first of what will hopefully become an annual tradition.
The two programs announced a new Martin Luther King Day battle they hope extends well into the future.
The coaches say using their platform to celebrate Dr. King was the ultimate goal.
After the pandemic, both coaches say they hope to engage their communities by bringing local schools to the MLK Day game.
