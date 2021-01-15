PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The J.T. Realmuto hot stove may be heating up. The Philadelphia Phillies have extended a new nine-figure contract offer to the free-agent catcher, according to The Athletic.

According to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark, the Phils’ offer was for five years and “slightly north” of $100 million. Stark reported the offer is similar to what it was back in March when negotiations stalled after MLB’s COVID-19 transactions freeze went into effect.

In a statement provided to The Athletic, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, hired last month, said, “We continue to have interest in J.T. But from a negotiating standpoint, these are things that have to be kept private.”

The Phillies were reportedly prepared to cut payroll this offseason, but according to Stark, there has been less of that chatter around baseball since the team hired Dombrowski.

In his second season with the Phils, Realmuto slugged 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs while hitting .265. He carries with him the reputation of being the best catcher in baseball, both offensively and defensively, and it cost the Phils a potential future ace in Sixto Sanchez to acquire him.

Meanwhile, the Phillies agreed to one-year contracts with first baseman Rhys Hoskins, right-hander Vince Velasquez and left-hander Jose Alvarado on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

Hoskins will earn $4.8 million in 2021, Velasquez gets $4 million and Alvarado makes $1 million.

Hoskins batted .245 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs last season, when he earned $224,074 prorated of a $605,000 salary. He averaged 32 homers and 90 RBIs with a .236 average over his first two full seasons.

Velasquez was 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in seven starts and two relief appearances last season, when he made $1,333,333 prorated of a $3.6 million salary. He is 28-35 with a 4.72 ERA in 131 career appearances, including 106 starts.

Alvarado was 2-15 with a 3.46 ERA, 15 saves and 161 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings in 149 career appearances, all with Tampa Bay. He earned $212,259 prorated of a $573,100 salary.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Retired Chester Firefighter Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Fire Extinguisher At Police During Capitol Riot

Delaware Man Photographed Carrying Confederate Flag Inside US Capitol During Riots Arrested

‘He Was Living His Best Life’: Sister Speaks Out After 25-Year-Old Milan Loncar Gunned Down While Walking Dog In Brewerytown