PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vigil was held Friday night for a Temple University graduate gunned down while walking his dog in Brewerytown. Family and friends gathered with candles to remember 25-year-old Milan Loncar.

Police say Loncar was out walking his dog Wednesday evening when two suspects tried to rob him, then shot him and ran away.

Police say Milan called for help, then dropped his phone. When they arrived, he was still holding onto his dog’s leash.

Milan graduated from Temple University in 2019, and before that, Conestoga High School. He was working for Whiting-Turner, a job he loved.

Investigators say the suspects were wearing distinct jeans and shoes.

Loncar’s family is devastated. The 25-year-old was looking forward to so much this year.

His sister says she got an alert on her phone through the Citizen app that there had been a shooting in their neighborhood. When her brother didn’t answer his phone, they knew something was wrong.

“He was living his best life, his girlfriend was moving in next month,” Jelena Loncar said. “There was no reason for this. This wasn’t supposed to happen, he’s 25.”

There’s now a $20,000 reward being offered in the case.

