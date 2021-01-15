PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s mass vaccination clinic returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday. It’ll open this morning and run through Saturday.
The site is open to health care workers only.
Philly Fighting Covid teamed up with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to open this site.
READ MORE: CBS Philly’s Vaccine Guide — When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware?
Earlier this week the lead doctor said that the convention site is set up as a permanent clinic and will be here for as long as they need.
For this weekend, however, they were in search of volunteers.
It could take months before vaccines are available to the general public. But you can start the registration process so you’ll be one of the first to know when the vaccine is available to you.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
‘He Was Living His Best Life’: Sister Speaks Out After 25-Year-Old Milan Loncar Gunned Down While Walking Dog In Brewerytown
Philadelphia Drug Dealer Arrested, More Than $200,000 Worth Of Meth Seized From Home, Authorities Say
Sneak Peek Inside Live! Casino And Hotel In South Philadelphia Before Opening