PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials announced Friday that a case of the new COVID-19 variant was detected in a Philly-area resident. The variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom in December.
The health department says the variant was found in a woman in her 50s who is a resident of Philadelphia and Bucks County. She is currently recovering.
According to health officials, after an investigation by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Bucks County Health Department, a sample was sent to a lab at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, for genetic sequencing.
“While it is still not proven that the B.1.1.7 variant is more transmissible than other variants of the COVID-19 coronavirus, we are concerned that it is present in Philadelphia. Everyone in the area should take this information as a reminder to be even more consistent in wearing masks and keeping distance from others,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.
“We are not overly concerned about this development because all available evidence shows that the existing vaccines are effective against this variant,” Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said. “So long as that continues to be the case, we will treat this variant the same as our other cases.”
This is the second case of B.1.1.7 variant COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
‘He Was Living His Best Life’: Sister Speaks Out After 25-Year-Old Milan Loncar Gunned Down While Walking Dog In Brewerytown
Philadelphia Drug Dealer Arrested, More Than $200,000 Worth Of Meth Seized From Home, Authorities Say
Sneak Peek Inside Live! Casino And Hotel In South Philadelphia Before Opening