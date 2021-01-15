Argument Over Trash May Have Led To Deadly Shooting Outside Apartment Building In Tioga, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to determine if an argument over trash led to a deadly shooting in the city’s Tioga neighborhood. Police say they were called to the 1600 block of West Allegheny Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
That’s where they discovered a 37-year-old man lying on the steps of his apartment building with a gunshot wound to the face and trash strewn around the crime scene.
When police arrived, they saw two men running away.
“39th District Police chased one of the males and apprehended him about three blocks from this location. When they apprehend the male, the male had a semiautomatic weapon in his possession. So we’re not sure at this time if that male that we apprehended with the gun was the shooter or involved,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said,
Officers say they believe the victim may have been arguing with someone about the trash in front of the apartment building before he was shot.
Officers are checking surveillance video in the area.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
