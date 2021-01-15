PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is recovering in the hospital after a two-car crash in North Philadelphia. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at Broad Street and Glenwood Avenue.
Officials say one person was taken to Temple University Hospital.
There is no word on that person’s condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
‘He Was Living His Best Life’: Sister Speaks Out After 25-Year-Old Milan Loncar Gunned Down While Walking Dog In Brewerytown
Philadelphia Drug Dealer Arrested, More Than $200,000 Worth Of Meth Seized From Home, Authorities Say
Sneak Peek Inside Live! Casino And Hotel In South Philadelphia Before Opening