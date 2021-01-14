LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Small businesses across the United States are benefitting from an online fundraiser that was started by Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports. A Montgomery County restaurant, known for its hand-carved roast beef sandwiches, recently got the call giving them a sign of relief.

“You guys are awesome, this fund is just incredible — what you guys are doing for people,” owner of Ye Olde Ale House said while on a Facetime call with Portnoy.

Ye Olde Ale House in Lafayette Hill is the latest small business to receive financial help from The Barstool Fund.

The restaurant has been open for 33 years and one of the owners told Portnoy, “It’s so hard to watch something that you’ve built for so many years just go down the drain.”

Ye Olde Ale House gets the call. Thank you to @PNGamingInc for their contribution to help PA small businesses. #BarstoolFund pic.twitter.com/4VSd1RyWgz — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) January 14, 2021

The family-owned business is know for its hand-carved roast beef sandwiches, which are made in front of the customers.

“Times are tough right now, we’re struggling, we’re trying to get by, we’re trying to survive. We’re getting great support from our local community. But this place is a staple here and the way things are going, things aren’t looking good. We try to do whatever we can to stay a float but only so much works,” Manager Matt Bass said in a video submitted to The Barstool Fund.

Bass says the restaurant relies “heavily” on their bar which seats 29 customers but is unopen due to Pennsylvania restrictions. Of the 24 tables inside, they are down to 12 right now due to health and safety guidelines.

Special thanks to @PNGamingInc for their donation to help cover our next business, Ye Olde Ale House (Lafayette Hill, PA). #BarstoolFund Click To Donate – https://t.co/0gut24XQK6 pic.twitter.com/vMyXiQvpwP — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) January 14, 2021

Professional sports athletes, Penn Gaming and local citizens are among those who had donated to the relief fund so far.

The Barstool Fund is has raised more than $22 million and helped 112 small businesses so far. The fund is helping a wide variety of businesses including restaurants, mom and pop shops and salons.

If you are a small business owner in need of help due to the impacts of COVID-19, click here to fill out an application.

Anyone who would like to contribute to The Barstool Fund can donate on the website.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Retired Chester Firefighter Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Fire Extinguisher At Police During Capitol Riot

US Attorney William McSwain Announces Resignation As President-Elect Joe Biden Prepares To Take Office

When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?