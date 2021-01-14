BEAR, Del. (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy has a lot to be proud of tonight. Fire officials credit him with saving two lives after a fire broke out in his Delaware home.

“I was just upstairs,” Yanique Rainford Jr. said.

Just hanging out with his baby cousin.

“We were both watching TV,” Yanique said.

When the 7-year-old went downstairs to get a glass of water, “it started getting hotter and hotter,” Yanique said.

That’s when he realized flames had engulfed part of his Bear, Delaware, home.

“I went back upstairs and grabbed my baby cousin,” Yanique said. “And then I called 911.”

Yanique’s 91-year-old grandmother was still inside the house. He says she was trying to put out the fire and the 7-year-old relayed all that info to the dispatcher on the other line, including where to send help.

“It’s Bear, Delaware, Rice Drive, 242,” Yanique said.

Firefighters were able to rush to the home but not before Yanique ran back in to rescue his grandmother.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office credits the boy with saving her life and that of his cousin.

“I’m proud of him,” Yanique Rainford Sr. said.

Rainford Sr. was at work at the time. He says he’s so glad his son acted so quickly.

“He did a wonderful job. Best son ever,” he said.

This 7-year-old hero is simply glad he was able to help and has this advice for anyone ever put in such a similar scary situation.

“I would tell them to be brave and go get your grandmother and your cousin,” Yanique said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says Yanique’s grandmother was injured in the fire and is currently at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment.

Investigators say the fire was accidental.

