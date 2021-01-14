PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss last week’s U.S. Capitol attack in Washington, D.C., investigations into local alleged participants, and security preparations in the city ahead of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. Krasner will be joined by Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Driscoll, City Council Majority Leader Cherelle Parker, and Councilmember Curtis Jones.
The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: City officials will hold a news conference to discuss security preparations ahead of the presidential inauguration.
- When: Thursday, January 14, 2021
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
