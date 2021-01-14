PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Capitol Police will provide updates on the steps the commonwealth’s law enforcement agencies are taking to ensure the safety of the Pa. Capitol Complex and the commonwealth.
The briefing will take place at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Pennsylvania State Police and Capitol Police officials will provide a security update ahead of the presidential inauguration.
- When: Thursday, January 14, 2021
- Time: 4 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.