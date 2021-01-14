CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A retired Chester firefighter was arrested by the FBI for allegedly hurling a fire extinguisher at police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, CBS News reports.

Robert Sanford, 55, from Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania was arrested early Thursday morning. He is charged with assaulting a police officer.

Sanford was allegedly caught on camera throwing the extinguisher as rioters stormed into the Capitol building.

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland issued the following statement:

“City officials are aware that a former Chester Firefighter allegedly attended and participated in the insurrection that took place in our nation’s capital last week. While Robert Sanford adorned a hat with a Fire Department logo, he is not a current employee of the city of Chester. Mr. Sanford was a member of the Chester Fire Department from January 1994 until his retirement in February 2020. As the First Amendment of our Constitution outlines the right to free speech and to peaceful assembly, the actions of the rioters in D.C. last week hinged on characteristics of domestic terrorism. As such, if any person, be it current or former employee or resident, is confirmed to have participated in last week’s event at the Capitol, then we hope our legal system will work according to its purpose and bring them to justice. On behalf of the city of Chester, I offer my deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one as a result of the events that transpired on that day.”

Meanwhile, multiple internal investigations are being conducted into local public employees for attending the pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6, including seven SEPTA police officers who were in D.C. that day.

“They are being investigated to see if they were involved in riotous behavior or for violations of our social media policies,” said SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel.

The agency is looking to determine the full extent of the seven officers’ participation, including if they actually entered the U.S. Capitol or simply participated in the rally.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia police opened their own internal affairs case into one of their officers after she allegedly attended the Trump rally that preceded the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer, 40-year-old Brian Sicknick from South River, N.J., died from injuries he suffered during Wednesday’s riot.

A Pennsylvania man, 50-year-old Benjamin Philips of Ringtown, Pa., died from a medical emergency and was among four others who died during the violent mob.

More than a dozen people from the Philadelphia area were arrested in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol breach.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

‘No White Guilt’ Signs Causing Big Uproar In Montgomery County Community

Philadelphia Police Officer Ryan Perez Arrested For Alleged Vandalism

More Questions Than Answers After FBI Agents Raid Home In West Goshen, Chester County