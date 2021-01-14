PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man who was shot and killed Wednesday night while walking his dog in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood was a recent graduate of Temple University. It happened near 31st and Jefferson Streets just before 7 p.m.
Police say the victim was just a block away from his home when he was approached by two men.
After going through his pockets, one of the suspects shot the victim in the chest.
He died at the hospital.
Detectives believe robbery was the motive.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Police tell say they are speaking to an eyewitness and reviewing surveillance video.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.