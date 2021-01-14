PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video of two men wanted for killing a man who was walking his dog in Brewerytown Wednesday night. The video shows the two suspects approaching 25-year-old Milan Loncar last night at 31st and Jefferson Streets in Brewerytown.

Police think they tried to rob Loncar before shooting him one time in the chest.

When police arrived, Loncar was still holding his dog’s leash.

Loncar was a recent graduate of Temple University. His cousin, Nicholas Loncar, shared a statement from the family.

“Milan was such a happy person. I remember him most as the cute little baby he was. He and his sister, Jelena, had an incredible bond, and both grew up to be amazing young adults. Of course, Milan’s life was cut short, and his family is devastated by the loss,” Nicholas Loncar said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

If you recognize either of the suspects, you are asked to call police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

